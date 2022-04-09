FG begins investigation on national grid over persistent collapse

The Federal Government has commenced investigations on the country’s national grid after a third collapse of the facility within two months, putting major parts of the country including Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Katsina, and Jigawa States in another blackout.

It disclosed that the ongoing detailed investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the recurring grid failure was currently being done by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission and System Operator.

The investigations commenced barely 24 hours after the country recorded another blackout that had crippled commercial activities across major cities.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Power on Saturday, the apex government hinted that the engineers have commenced processes of restoration.

The government said: “We wish to notify the general public of the incidence of a system collapse which occurred at 1830hrs on April 8th, 2022 resulting in power outages in many parts of the country,” the statement said.

“While a detailed investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the recurring grid failure is currently ongoing by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission and System Operator (the operator of the national grid), the process of restoring supply is ongoing with some sections of the national grid already energised and supply restored to consumers.

“We wish to assure Nigerians that the Federal Government is working assiduously to deliver on the much-needed reforms and investments, including SCADA, that are critical to improving the capacity and reliability of the national grid. This is in line with the Mr. President’s directives on closing infrastructure deficits in critical sectors of the Nigerian economy.”

Earlier, at least three Distribution Companies (DISCOs) confirmed the development via their respective social media handles, informing their customers of the situation in their respective domains.

They include Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC), and Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO).

While their various updates, they blamed the outage being experienced by consumers in various states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on a general system collapse that occurred at about 6:30 pm and 8:50 pm.

“Dear Esteemed Customers, we regret to inform you that a system collapse occurred on the National Grid at 6:30pm, Friday, April 8, 2022,” EKEDC said in a tweet. “Our partners are assessing the extent of the damage to the National Grid and how soon it will be restored, more information will be provided soon.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this has caused to our customers and we assure you that we are working on a swift resolution.”

AEDC, on its part, sought the understanding of its customers with an assurance that the relevant stakeholders were working to bring the situation under control.

