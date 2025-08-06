FG begins investigation on KWam1’s alleged airport security breach

The Federal Government through the Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has begin investigation on the incident involving popular Fuji musician, Wasiu Marshal, popularly called KWAM1 over an alleged breach of airport security rules at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

FAAN stated that the investigation is to unravel what transpired between the artiste and the airline staff during boarding procedures for a ValueJet Airlines flight (Flight VK 201)which was enroute Lagos.

In a statement issued and signed by Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Obiageli Orah, on Wednesday, the airport authority stated that the altercation occurred on Monday when the artiste was about leaving Abuja.

According to the statement, “Preliminary investigations confirmed that the passenger was scheduled to board the morning flight to Lagos operated by

ValueJet Airlines (Flight VK 201).

“During boarding, the passenger attempted to carry an unidentified liquid substance on board despite repeated warnings from Aviation Security personnel and the Flight Captain.”

FAAN clarified that the musician attempted to board the aircraft carrying a flask containing liquid, violating aviation security regulations that prohibit liquids exceeding 100ml in hand luggage.

“In accordance with international aviation security standards specifically, Nigeria’s National Civil Aviation Security Programme and ICAO Annex 17 liquids exceeding 100ml are not permitted through security screening unless medically necessary and properly declared.

“The passenger was informed of this regulation but reportedly declined to comply,” the statement read.

Tensions reportedly escalated when the musician refused to step aside for further checks.

“As boarding continued, an airline security officer asked the passenger to step aside for further clarification. The passenger allegedly refused and spilled the contents of the flask on the officer, which turned out to be alcohol. The Flight Captain intervened but faced similar resistance.

“After confirming that boarding was complete, she instructed the closure of the aircraft door,” FAAN added.

The situation intensified when the musician moved to the front of the aircraft and refused to vacate the area despite repeated requests from airline personnel.

“He was ultimately escorted away by AVSEC crime unit for further investigation, after which he was released,” the statement read.

FAAN condemned the disruption and emphasised that the matter remains under thorough investigation.

“FAAN reiterates its unwavering commitment to the safety and security of all passengers, crew, and airport personnel.

“The Authority will not tolerate any action that compromises operational integrity or undermines aviation safety standards, regardless of the individuals involved,” it stated.

The agency assured the public that all parties found culpable will be held accountable according to the law.

“FAAN is dedicated to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, safety, and regulatory compliance across all Nigerian airports,” the statement concluded.