FG begins illegal buildings removal from Abuja communites

The Federal Government has ordered the demolition of illegal structures in Sabon Lugbe, South District Layout, and other parts of Abuja to avoid cases of collapsed buildings within the Federal Capital Territory.



According to the government, these buildings were erected without the approval of the Development Control Department thereby contravening the FCT land use provision.



The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, gave this order during an unscheduled visit to sites of the illegal structures at the Sabon Lugbe residential area in the Abuja Municipal Area Council on Tuesday.



He stated that the move is part of the government’s effort to retrieve properties from illegal developers.



The former Rivers State governor also ordered the total demolition of any building without proper documents from the FCT administration.



“You can see they are all land grabbers without documents and we are not going to allow that,” he said.



Following the demolition, Wike appointed the head of the Town Planner and Department of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima, to oversee the exercise.



He noted that Galadima will collaborate with security agencies to demolish these illegal structures and reclaim the lands.



The FCT minister also warned that security personnel will arrest anyone impeding the demolition process.