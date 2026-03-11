FG begins citizens evacuation from Iran

With escalating Middle East tensions raising safety concerns for foreigners, the Federal Government has begun evacuating willing Nigerian citizens from Iran, escorting them across the Armenia border to ensure their protection.

The evacuation comes after all conventional means of travel were disrupted by the conflict and bombing campaigns, leaving many Nigerians stranded and unable to leave the country on their own.

The government had assured that it would take all necessary measures to ensure no Nigerian life is endangered, following escalating tensions involving bombing campaigns between Iran, the U.S., and Israel.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) disclosed that willing citizens are being escorted across the Armenia border by officials from the Nigerian Embassy in Tehran.

NiDCOM further noted that no Nigerian has been affected by the conflict so far, adding that officials remain stationed at the border to receive and assist all evacuees.

According to the statement, “The Nigerian government has demonstrated commendable proactive leadership and dedication to citizen welfare amid the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

“Willing Nigerians in Iran are being safely escorted across the Armenia border by officials from the Nigerian Embassy in Tehran, ensuring smooth and secure passage for those wishing to leave. Reassuringly, no Nigerian in Iran has been affected by the conflict so far, with government officials remaining stationed at the border to receive and assist all evacuees.

“This swift coordination working closely with Armenian authorities to facilitate safe exit routes highlights the Federal Government’s commitment to protecting its citizens abroad during crises.

“The Federal Government is vigilant and effectively responding to the safety and well-being of Nigerians across the world.