FG begins certificate issuance to registered fertilizer dealers

The Federal Government has began fertilizer distribution regulation and presented certificates of registration and sales permit to authorised dealers across Nigeria.

The essence was said to have been to consolidate and expand the Act, curtail the effect of contaminated foods and address the blending of adulterated fertilisers for the interest of farmers, genuine operators and the protection of environment.

The Permanent Secretary, Ernest Umakhihe, disclosed that the Ministry trained and deployed to the 36 States and FCT, Fertiliser and Agricultural Pesticides Quality Control Inspectors.

He said that the inspectors are currently working with relevant security agencies to ensure compliance with the provisions of the Act and Regulations, in order to protect the farmers and the industries.

Umakhihe, represented by Mrs Fausat Lawal, Director of Special Duties in the ministry, said that the non-licensed operators are not allowed to produce, blend, import, market or distribute fertilisers in the country.

He urged the suppliers to ensure that only licensed agro-dealers were allowed to buy their products, and to abide strictly and operate within the provisions of the fertiliser Act and the implementing regulations.

Umakhihe, in a statement released yesterday in Abuja said that a grace period of two months has been granted for those who have not obtained their permit as failure to do so would have their facilities sealed off with resultant prosecution.

He further said that the Act required that upon fulfilment of all required conditions, fertiliser suppliers, manufacturers/producers, blenders and importers would be issued with the Certificate of Registration.

