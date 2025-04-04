27.5 C
FG to deploy CCTV cameras on 3rd mainland bridge

The Federal Government has has launched an initiative to deploy closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos, aiming to curb suicide attempts and illegal activities along the road.

The project, spearheaded by the Ministry of Works, includes a robust security presence to monitor the cameras in real-time, ensuring immediate intervention when necessary.

According to Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, the CCTV system will be supported by a collaborative effort involving the Navy, Police, Army, and local security forces, all tasked with watching the live feeds of the cameras in order to prevent any form of illegal activities on the bridge.

Umahi also stated that the technology will address illegal sand mining beneath the bridge, a practice that weakens its structural integrity.

He said in an interview on Friday, “With this CCTV, there would be no more excavation of sand under the deck.”

Court remands Sierra Leonean for $90,000 money laundering
15 passengers die, 10 injure in Kano road accident

