FG begins campaign against out-of-school children increase

In a bid to tackle the alarming rise in the number of out-of-school children across Nigeria, the Federal Government has officially launched a comprehensive nationwide advocacy campaign aimed at ensuring that every child, regardless of background or circumstance, gains access to quality formal education.

This campaign aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu and supports the six strategic education priorities of the Federal Ministry of Education under Minister Maruf Alausa.

The initiative was flagged off by the Lagos State Advocacy Team of the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children’s Education (NCAOOSCE), mobilizing key stakeholders to engage communities, traditional rulers, religious groups, and civil society organizations in a collective effort to address this pressing challenge.

Specifically, the Lagos State campaign will span all 245 wards across the state’s three senatorial districts, engaging traditional leaders, religious institutions, market groups, youth associations, and civil society organizations.

To drive grassroots impact, a total of 1,225 local volunteers will be selected to champion the Commission’s flagship National Adopt an Out-of-School Child (N-OOSC) program.

The flag-on ceremony, themed “Revitalization of the Out-of-School Children’s Initiative,” took place at the Palace of His Royal Majesty, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, Kusenla III, the Elegushi of Ikate Kingdom, who served as Royal Host and Special Guest of Honour.

During the event, the Chairman of the Lagos State Advocacy Team emphasized that the campaign is not just a government programme, but a national movement to restore dignity, opportunity, and inclusion for every Nigerian child currently excluded from formal education.

The Commission also commended the monarch for his continued contributions to education in Lagos State, including scholarship schemes, infrastructure support, menstrual hygiene initiatives, and the establishment of the Centre for Lagos Studies at Lagos State University.

Highlighting the inclusive nature of the campaign, the Advocacy Team reiterated that the movement is not against religion or tradition but about integration, dignity, and giving every child a fair chance.”

Furthermore, the commission issued a call to action for all stakeholders, government, traditional institutions, faith leaders, educators, and the public, to unite in ensuring that no child is left behind.