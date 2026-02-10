FG begins ASUU welfare rollout, approves 40% allowance increase

The Federal Government, FG, has begun provision of welfare packages to the Academic Staff Union Universities, ASUU, in a move to provide an enabling working environment for lecturers and also stabilise operations in Nigerian tertiary institutions.

The FG, in line with a renegotiated pact with ASUU, approved a 40 percent allowance increase for members of the academic body, in an act reflecting President Bola Tinubu’s pledge to prioritise academic staff wellbeing and strengthen the country’s university system through improved conditions tied to agreements reached with education sector stakeholders, as mentioned by the Education Minister, Tunji Alausa.

Alausa stated that the 40 percent rise in the Consolidated Academic Allowance for lecturers is is effective from January 1, 2026, adding that several federal universities have begun applying the adjustment to staff salary payments.

The Minister uttered that institutions are being officially instructed to transmit the increment through their payroll systems and ensure every qualified academic employee receives the enhanced allowance without delay.

The Ministry directed vice chancellors to comply strictly with guidelines governing the Consolidated Tools Allowance, urging management teams to deploy available funds responsibly to support smooth introduction of the benefit within their campuses.

It explained that the allowance had already been documented and circulated by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission and incorporated into the 2026 budget as part of an established statutory procedure.

Officials maintained that prompt execution of both allowances would reinforce teaching and research conditions, while the government reaffirmed its intention to respect sector agreements and sustain cooperative engagement aimed at improving education standards.