FG begins arrears wages payment to workers

The Federal Government has announced plans to commence the payment of overdue N35,000 wage award arrears to federal employees, covering a backlog of five months.

The wage award was initially agreed upon in 2023 as a measure to cushion the effects of economic reforms on civil servants, but its implementation had faced repeated delays.

In a statement released on Monday, by the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, the first installment of the arrears will be paid immediately after the disbursement of April 2025 salaries.

According to the statement, clearing the outstanding payments shows the administration’s commitment to honoring agreements with labor unions and enhancing the welfare of public sector workers.

“Each eligible federal employee is expected to receive N35,000 for each of the five months owed, with subsequent installments to be scheduled accordingly”

“Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) have been directed to finalize necessary documentation to ensure a smooth and prompt disbursement process,” it said

“We recognize the challenges faced by our employees and are taking concrete steps to fulfill our obligations,” it said.

Meanwhile, the Labor unions have welcomed the move but emphasized the need for the Federal Government to ensure full payment without further delays. T

The union also called for a sustainable review of wage structures to match the rising cost of living.

Further details on the payment schedule are expected to be communicated to federal workers through their respective MDAs in the coming days.