FG beefs up security around borders after Chadian ex-leader’s death

The Federal Government has said that it was beefing up security across the country especially the border areas following concerns raised by Nigerians after former Chadian President, Idriss Deby, was killed during frontline battles against rebels in the northern part of the country’s Sahel, a development many feared may escalate insecurity in Nigeria.

It explained that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration was not oblivious of the current reality and that all avenues are being explored to prevent infiltration of fighters from Chad following the fall of the country’s former leader to rebel bullets.

The Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (retd), said that the federal government was monitoring activities and political situation in the country, noting that no efforts would be spared in protecting Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

Addressing State House correspondents at the Presidential Ministerial briefing organized by the Presidential Communication Team at the State House, Abuja, on Thursday, the minister with the uncertain situation in Chad, security are being reinforced around Nigeria’s border.

Magashi noted that following the announcement of Deby’s death, there had been concerns in every quarter that the security challenges would spiral out of control to neighbouring countries and that the government had begun looking at ways to prevent the predicted escalation.

According to him, when we heard of this unfortunate killing of the Chadian President, we know that problem is bound to be created among neighbouring countries and Nigeria will be most hit by his absence. If there is insecurity in Chad, there will be a problem.

“But thank God, a lot of military activities with the Chadian, Niger, Cameroon, were all that concerned. So, in the name of a multinational joint task force, all these countries including Chad are contributing countries for the operation. What we hope is that very soon, we will find a secure for the continuation of this thing.

“We are beefing up security in our borders to ensure that no bandits come into Nigeria after the killing of Chad President. All we have prayed is that African countries will find a solution to the problem of Chad.

“The problem of Chad is now going to be aggravated because we are not sure the direction in which that country is going to face but I assure you that we are mindful of borders, and we are mindful of the development, and politically, the government is putting its heads together to see how best they can restore the peace in that country.

“So, security-wise, we are beefing up all our borders to ensure that refugees do not flow into our country, even Nigerians, I am sure they would come back, we must prepare for them and allow them to come in and refuse others to come because of the problems it will create. Regarding the issues of weapons and arms, Chad is the buffer stopping all these infiltrations of weapons and the rest of it.

“We also have to take care of that and prepare our minds to it. I think we are on top of the situation, all we are praying is that all African countries will find a solution to the problem of Chad, and get on moving as a democratic society as expected by the international organisation the world over,” the minister said.