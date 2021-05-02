FG bars travellers from Brazil, India, Turkey amid COVID-19 third wave

The Federal Government ( FG) has barred travellers from Brazil, India and Turkey from entering the country due to the rising COVID-19 cases in these countries.

The measure is part of the efforts by FG to prevent Nigeria from entering into the third wave of the COVID-19 epidemic currently being experience by these countries.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman, Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Mustapha said the ban, which will take effect from Tuesday, shall be subjected to review after an initial period of four weeks.

He said: “Non-Nigerian passport holders and non-residents who visited Brazil, India or Turkey within days preceding travel to Nigeria, shall be denied entry into Nigeria.

“This regulation, however, does not apply to passengers who transited through these countries.

“The following measures shall apply to airlines and passengers who fail to comply with I and II(a) above: airlines shall mandatorily pay a penalty of $3,500 for each defaulting passenger.

“Non-Nigerians will be denied entry and returned to the country of embarkation at cost to the airline.

“Nigerians and those with permanent resident permit who visited Brazil, India or Turkey within 14 days preceding travel to Nigeria shall be made to undergo seven days of mandatory quarantine in a government approved facility at the point-of-entry city and at cost to the passenger.

“The following condition shall apply to such passengers: Within 24 hours of arrival shall take a COVID-19 PCR test.

“If positive, the passenger shall be admitted within a government-approved treatment centre, in line with national treatment protocols.

“If negative, the passenger shall continue to remain in quarantine and made to undergo a repeat PCR test on day 7 of their quarantine.”

According to the statement, passengers arriving in Nigeria from other destinations must observe a seven-day self-isolation at their final destination.

