FG bans varsity admission for under 18yrs applicants

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, has disclosed that candidates under the age of 18 have been banned from being granted admissions for tertiary education across the country.

Mamman, meanwhile, has waved the criteria for this year’s admission, saying the law will be strictly adhered to beginning from next year, 2025.

The Minister announced the new criteria during the 2024 policy meeting of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) held in Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

Although the announcement elicited mixed reactions from vice-chancellors, rectors and registrars present at the meeting, the minister decried the activities of some parents, who are pressuring their underage wards to get admission into tertiary institutions.

The minister said that the 18-year benchmark is in line with the 6-3-3-4 system of education.

“JAMB is hereby instructed from admission this year to admit only eligible students. That is those who have attained 18 years by our laws,” the minister.

He insisted that his position was backed by Nigeria’s law guiding admissions into tertiary institutions.

The minister said that it shouldn’t require a statement from him for that to be taken into consideration by admission bodies.

“Our laws require students to be in school from six years – Yes, there are those who do that from five – and remain in primary school for six years, basic education for three years, and secondary school for three years… It doesn’t require a statement of the minister… we are only restating what is in the law,” he added.

Mamman added that for those who will not be able to gain admission into tertiary institutions, the Ministry of Education is taking skills to pupils from primary school.