FG bans fuel tankers from night travelling

As part of efforts to reduce road accidents and improve safety in the downstream petroleum sector, the Federal Government has banned fuel tankers from operating at night across the country.

The regulation is part of the government’s ongoing measures to curb the rising number of fatal tanker accidents and explosions that have claimed hundreds of lives in recent years.

This development was announced by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) during a sensitisation programme held in Lagos for petroleum tanker drivers.

The event, aimed at improving the wellbeing of drivers and road users, was organised in collaboration with the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) branch of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and other relevant agencies.

Speaking on behalf of NMDPRA’s Chief Executive, Farouk Ahmed, the Executive Director of Health, Safety, Environment and Community, Mustapha Lamorde, stressed that fuel tankers will now only be allowed to operate between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

“There should be no night driving. Truck movement should only be between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Anyone caught violating this rule will face sanctions,” Lamorde stated.

He also reiterated the ban on 60,000-litre capacity tankers, adding that by the fourth quarter of 2025, no fuel truck will be permitted to carry more than 45,000 litres of petroleum products.

“The lower the volume, the better the control and response in the event of an accident,” he noted.

Lamorde revealed that a technical working committee comprising 13 institutions had been established to oversee the implementation of enhanced safety protocols, including a 10-point checklist covering vehicle roadworthiness, driver health, and onboard safety equipment.

Among the new measures introduced are tanker branding and colour-coding, as well as the mandatory installation of anti-spill kits to help reduce the risks of spillage and explosions during accidents.

Supporting the government’s efforts, the Zonal Chairman of NUPENG, Lagos Chapter, Comrade Gbolahan, warned drivers against reckless driving and overloading. He also urged them to utilise their health insurance coverage when unwell, noting that hospitals should not demand out-of-pocket payments.

Meanwhile, FRSC Assistant Corps Commander Hyginus Omeje emphasised the need for defensive driving, noting that over 80% of road accidents in Nigeria are caused by human error.

“Whether you are right or wrong on the road, take responsibility for your safety,” Omeje said.

He also called on NARTO to ensure that all trucks are equipped with speed-limiting devices and urged drivers to respect speed limits and obey traffic laws.