FG bans clubs, gyms, others, returns COVID-19 curfew

As part of measures aimed at halting spread of coronavirus, particularly projected pandemic’s third wave, the Federal Government has reintroduced nationwide 12am to 4am curfew and also placed ban on activities in night clubs, gyms among others indefinitely.

Aside from bans placed on clubs, gyms, the government also reduced gatherings of religious groups, weddings among others to 50 percent attendance, adding that official engagements, meetings, and conferences should continue to hold virtually.

The National Incident Manager, Mukhtar Mohammed, who made the disclosure at a press briefing of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 in Abuja, said that the curfew would take immediate effect from midnight on Monday.

He added that government institutions would henceforth deny access to members of public not wearing a face mask and adhering to others laid down protocols.

According to him, only essential international travels will be encouraged, and all existing protocols must be strictly adhered to.

Mohammed, however, clarified that there was no limitation to intra-state travel.

Details shortly…

