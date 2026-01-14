FG, ASUU reach agreement to improve university education

The Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities have reached a fresh agreement designed to reset relations, strengthen academic standards, and safeguard stability across Nigeria’s public universities after 16 years of strained engagements.

The 2025 agreement is the culmination of a renegotiation process that began in 2017 to review the 2009 Federal Government–ASUU pact, which was due for revision in 2012.

The agreement was unveiled on Wednesday in Abuja by the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, who described it as a major breakthrough for Nigeria’s tertiary education system and evidence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to delivering quality, accessible, and uninterrupted university education.

Alausa said the pact represents renewed trust between the government and university lecturers, restores confidence in the system, and lays a solid foundation for lasting industrial harmony in federal tertiary institutions. He noted that the administration deliberately opted for dialogue and reform to resolve long-standing disputes.

One of the key outcomes of the agreement is the approval of a 40 per cent increase in the emoluments of university academic staff in federal tertiary institutions, effective from January 1, 2026, following approval by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC).

Under the revised salary structure, academic staff remuneration will consist of the Consolidated University Academic Staff Salary (CONUASS) and the Consolidated Academic Tools Allowance (CATA).

The 40 per cent adjustment will be largely reflected through CATA, which is exclusive to university academics and designed to support essential teaching and research tools, including journal publications, conference participation, internet access, learned society membership, and book allowances.

“First, the agreement provides for the review of the remuneration package of academic staff in Federal Tertiary Institutions, as approved by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC), with effect from 1st January 2026,” the minister explained.

“Key components of this Agreement include: Emolument, The Emolument of University Academic be reviewed upward by 40% to enhance morale, improve quality of service delivery and global competitiveness of Nigerian Tertiary Educational institutions, while reversing Brain Drain.

“Consolidated University Academic Staff Salary (CONUASS) and Consolidated Academic Tools Allowance (CATA)

The Salary Structure will comprise CONUASS and CATA. The 40% review will be represented by consolidated academic tools allowance and is peculiar to university academic staff.

“The Consolidated Academic Tools Allowances cover journal publications, conference participation, internet access, learned society membership, and book allowances, which are critical tools required for effective teaching, research, and global academic competitiveness.”

The agreement also introduces a restructuring of Earned Academic Allowances, clearly defining them into nine components that are transparently earned and strictly linked to specific duties. These include postgraduate supervision, fieldwork, clinical responsibilities, moderation, examination duties, and leadership roles, a move intended to promote accountability, productivity, and fairness.

In addition, the Federal Government approved a new Professorial Cadre Allowance for full-time Professors and Readers in Nigerian universities.

Under the arrangement, Professors will receive ₦1.74 million annually, equivalent to ₦140,000 monthly, while Readers will earn ₦840,000 per annum, or ₦70,000 monthly.

“This approval recognizes the significant workload, administrative, scholarly, and research responsibilities borne by academics at these levels by virtue of their positions. The allowance is structured as follows: N1,740,000 per annum, equivalent to N140,000 per month, for Professors; and N840,000 per annum, equivalent to N70,000 per month.”

According to the minister, the allowance acknowledges the heavy academic and administrative responsibilities of senior academics and is intended to enhance research coordination, documentation, correspondence, and administrative efficiency.

“This intervention is not cosmetic. It is structural, practical, and transformative,” Alausa said.

He added that the agreement was reached through a transparent negotiation process and approved strictly in line with established government procedures.