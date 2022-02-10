FG, ASUU and Nigerian varsities headache

Unless swift action is taken, the nation’s higher institution of learning might undergo another devastating strike on a matter that has been on the front burner for so long, which is the implementation of negotiated and signed agreements with the Federal Government.

In preparation, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) declared Monday 7 February 2022, a lecture-free day in order to sensitize students and parents of the impending strike.

ASUU had tabled some requests before the Federal Government and according to ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodoke, Government only met one out of their requests, which is the NEEDS assessment. Other requests are still pending.

We ought to have learnt some lessons from the last strike which lasted for nine months and was called off when the Federal Government agreed to allow ASUU members receive their salaries through their home-grown University Transparency and Accountability Solution, UTAS software, instead of the Federal Government’s Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, IPPIS.

Precisely on December 19, 2021, we had on this platform, appealed to the conscience of the Federal Government and ASUU to avert this strike and look for alternative means of resolving this issue without further jeopardizing the already decayed educational system in the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari is as concerned as other stakeholders in the country. The President at a meeting with Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) led by the Co-Chairs, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, and the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev. Samson Ayokunle waded in, pleaded with ASUU to shelve the proposed strike and the President promised to honour the agreement between FG and ASUU.

Government and other concerned stakeholders in the education sector should deal decisively and resolve the lingering crisis once and for all, particularly in the universities, in order to avoid another series of strikes that will cripple the sector and render the future of our children bleak.

Though the struggle by ASUU in the Universities crept into the national consciousness in 1988, the 1992 strike led by Professor Attahiru Jega called national attention to the crisis in the Universities.

After about seven months of the strike, the government and ASUU came to an agreement on sundry issues hampering the smooth running of varsities.

Since then, subsequent strikes have revolved around the failure of the government to honour the signed agreement completely.

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS had in the 90s, stepped up the agitation by demanding for academic reforms in the Universities to stem the rot that assails both students and staff in the Universities.

But since the strike has almost become an annual ritual without striking results, I recommend continuous engagement and consultations between the Federal Government, ASUU and other stakeholders to resolve and prevent conflict.

There must also be an unwavering commitment to high standards and continuous improvement of the education sector. ASUU on its part must also be amenable to dialogue and desist from seeing strike as the first line of charge in its weapon of dispute.

Aside from this, the association must also show commitment to fighting the rot, impunity and corruption in the University system.

Fighting the government for improved funding when such a fund is taken by the culture in the system tends to alienate many stakeholders from the ASUU struggle.

The point really is that both ASUU and the government must do everything possible to avert this strike to at least prevent the system from total collapse. Cutting off the head is not the cure for headaches.

