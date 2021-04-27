FG assures Qatar of improve bilateral relations

Nigeria has pledged to forge and promote mutually beneficial economic and bilateral relationship with Qatar in line with the already existing strategic relationship between the two countries.

Ambassador Designate of Nigeria to Qatar, Yakubu Ahmed, speaking on behalf of the Federal Government (FG), made this commitment on Monday while presenting his Letter of Credence to Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Soltan Bin Saad Al-Muralkhi, at his office in Doha.

The Nigerian embassy in Qatar disclosed this in a statement made available to the media on Monday in Abuja.

Ahmed said Nigeria and Qatar already had strategic relations which he would further build on as Nigeria’s envoy, to be mutually beneficial to both countries.

He thanked the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs for the warm reception accorded him upon his arrival in Doha, Qatar on the 15th of April.

Ahmed further reaffirmed the cordial relations existing between both countries.

Ahmed also expressed commitment to promote mutually beneficial economic interest in the discharge of his responsibilities.

Al-Muralkhi, at the brief ceremony, welcomed the Nigerian principal envoy to Qatar and assured him of cooperation and support towards a successful tour of duty.

The minister further described Nigeria as a very important country in Africa and the world at large, paying tribute to Nigerian Nationals occupying strategic positions at different international organisations.

Ahmed, one of the newly appointed Ambassador-Designate, is the immediate past Director of Protocols, State House, Presidential Villa, Abuja.