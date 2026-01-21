FG assures Nigerians of accurate national census

The Federal Government has assured Nigerians of its unwavering dedication to conducting a credible, transparent, and internationally acceptable national population census, stressing that accuracy and due process will take precedence over any rushed timeline that could compromise reliability.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, emphasized the critical importance of reliable demographic data, stating that sustainable national development remains impossible without precise population figures to inform policy decisions and equitable resource distribution across all sectors.

This reassurance was delivered yesterday during a courtesy visit to the Minister’s office by the Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Aminu Yusuf, and members of his management team, as the country continues to await the proclamation of a new census date after earlier postponements.

The meeting highlighted the government’s recognition that dependable census results are vital for tackling longstanding challenges in healthcare delivery, education planning, infrastructure development, and other key areas by enabling targeted, evidence-based interventions.

“I want to reaffirm the commitment of the Federal Government led by President Bola Tinubu to delivering a credible, transparent, and internationally acceptable national census, anchored on effective public communication and inter-agency collaboration,” Idris said.

“I want to assure the NPC that my ministry and its agencies stand fully ready to mobilise Nigerians and drive nationwide advocacy whenever the President proclaims a census date,” he added.

Idris disclosed that several government media outfits, including the National Orientation Agency, Nigerian Television Authority, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Voice of Nigeria, and News Agency of Nigeria, will be fully mobilized to carry out comprehensive public sensitization campaigns once the exercise is officially scheduled.

He further explained that a formal presidential proclamation remains the essential legal trigger for the census, while confirming that all preparatory activities are being carefully aligned with globally accepted standards and best practices.

The Minister urged the National Population Commission to maintain regular engagement with state-owned media platforms for continuous public education on the significance of participating in the forthcoming census.

In response, NPC Chairman Dr. Aminu Yusuf commended the ministry for its earlier support during pre-postponement mobilization efforts and confirmed that the commission remains operationally ready with improved systems, logistics, ICT infrastructure, and trained manpower.

Yusuf stressed that ongoing enhancements are being made to ensure the highest levels of efficiency and transparency once a fresh date is announced, while calling for sustained use of government media to build greater public understanding and trust in both the census process and civil registration systems.

He reiterated that cultivating widespread public confidence is fundamental to the success of population management and national planning in Nigeria.