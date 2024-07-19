FG arrests seven illegal miners in Kogi

The Federal Government has arrested no fewer than seven persons for engaging in illegal mining operations in Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The suspects were apprehended by the apex government’s mining marshals following the expiration of the quit notices issued to illegal miners across the country.

The arrest of the suspects in Iyeh Odogbe, Isanlu community of Yagba East council, as learnt, ended over 20 years of illegal mining operations.

This was disclosed on Friday through a statement released by Segun Tomori, the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake.

Tomori argued that suspected illegal miners had over 16 years prevented lawfully authorized miners from accessing the four cadastral units around the site.

According to the statement, “The well-coordinated operation, led by Commander, Mining Marshals, ACC Attah John Onoja, resulted in the arrest of seven suspects heading different groups of illegal miners in the area.

“Following the successful operation, site workers were given 5 days to completely vacate the site as operations to effectively secure the area and ensure it is fully recovered for lawful mining activities will continue in earnest.

“It will be recalled that a similar operation was carried out recently by the mining marshals in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State, leading to the arrest of eight Chinese nationals and a Nigerian, suspected to be involved in illegal mining.

“The trial of the suspects commenced last week at the Federal High Court, Abuja division, and they were remanded in Kuje prisons until the adjourned date.

“The Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, under the leadership of Dr. Dele Alake is committed to fighting the menace of illegal mining headlong and bringing culprits to book”.