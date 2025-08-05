FG arranges 21 investors for deportation

The Federal High Court in Abuja has convicted 21 foreign nationals for their involvement in high-level cybercrime activities, imposing a fine of ₦1 million on each of them.

While delivering the judgment based on a plea bargain between the convicts and the Nigeria Police Force, presiding Judge Ekerete Akpan ordered all 21 individuals to leave the country within six working days.

The convicted persons are among a group of 109 foreign nationals facing prosecution by the Inspector-General of Police on multiple charges including cybercrime, money laundering, and acts considered a threat to Nigeria’s national security, in suit number FHC/ABJ/CR/599/2024.

The 21 convicted individuals are Yang Yang (33), Li Xiao Fen (41), Zheng Peng Zhan (28), Shu Huan (20), Jupanpan (25), Feng Guo (29), Zhao Yifan (31), Mahunan (26), Wang Yi Bo (24), Chen Yan Qi (26), and Shi Hao Jie (28), all represented in court by Linda Ikpeazu.

Others are Xiejang Bing (29), Zheng Jian Feng, Zheng Peng Fei (32), Wei Tang (32), Wang Hao (27), Cheng Xing (30), Yang Xu Gung (27), Zhu Jiu Hui (28), Xhou Kia Lai (28), and Tue Xue Fie (21, female), represented by Julius Mba.

The broader group of defendants, from China, Indonesia, Brazil, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Thailand, was arraigned earlier in 2024 on a six-count charge.

Initially pleading not guilty, they were remanded in Kuje and Keffi correctional centres, pending stringent bail conditions, which included ₦1 billion bail and five sureties each, owning ₦200 million worth of landed property.

According to the police, the suspects operated from Plot 1906, Cadastral Zone 807, Katampe District, Abuja, allegedly running a fraudulent and unregistered online gaming platform.

One of the counts read that they “aided, abetted, conspired among themselves to commit an offence, to wit; cybercrime,” contrary to and punishable under Section 27 (1) (b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015 (as amended 2024).

They were also charged with unlawful access to a computer network and input of inauthentic data, punishable under Section 13 of the Cybercrimes Act.

The defendants were also accused of laundering funds obtained through illegal operations on platforms like 9f.com, c2.top, and 8pg.top, violating the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

In addition, they were charged with overstaying their 30-day business visas, contrary to Section 44(1)(c) of the Immigration Act, 2015.

In his ruling, Justice Akpan on Tuesday, held that the sentence was based on the agreed terms of the bargain.

“After the defendants entered the plea bargain agreement without being forced, I hereby convict you as charged.

“The sentence shall be based on the parties’ agreement of N1 million fine each, against each of the defendants which shall be paid before their release. They shall depart the country within six working days,” he said.

When asked if the fines had been paid, defence counsel, Linda Ikpeazu, told the court, “My lord, we are going to pay in the next five minutes.”

Justice Akpan also ordered the forfeiture of all digital devices and equipment used in the crimes to the Federal Government.

Lead prosecuting counsel, A.A. Egwu, appeared for the Inspector-General of Police, while Ikpeazu and Mba represented different subsets of the 21 convicts.

The matter was adjourned to October 22nd and 23rd for the continuation of the trial of the remaining 88 defendants.