FG approves new procedures for SIM replacement

As part of the effort to boost security across Nigeria, the Federal Government has released a new guideline to telecommunication providers on replacement of damaged or lost Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) card, mandating that subscribers must present National Identification Numbers (NINs) before accepting the complaint.

The government added that the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) must also verify the NIN presented by subscribers before the network operators replace such SIM cards.

According to the statement released jointly by NIMC and NCC, the move was part of the apex government’s efforts to reduce the burden on subscribers and simplify the exercise of retrieving lost SIM cards.

Through the statement signed by NCC Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde and NIMC’s head of corporate communication, Kayode Adegoke, on Saturday, the government said that the new directive was made based on recommendations of the Technical Committee, the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy.

“That the subscriber presents a NIN; That an effective verification of the NIN is carried out by NIMC; and That the relevant Guidelines and Regulations of NCC concerning SIM Replacement are fully adhered to”, it added.

According to the government, the new policy was meant to ensure all subscriber registrations are linked with NIN and moving forward, and all stakeholders in the industry are working together to ensure the process is carried out as seamlessly as possible.

“The Government would like to seize this opportunity to sincerely appreciate Nigerians for the understanding and commitment demonstrated towards ensuring the overall success of this exercise”, it added.