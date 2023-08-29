FG approves N825bn compensation for property owners along Abuja runway

The Federal Government has announced N825.819 billion as compensation for indigenes and property owners along the road approved for the 4.2 kilometer second runway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

It approved the funds allow indigenes and property owners around the axis to leave and allow construction of the project commence immediately.

This development was disclosed on Tuesday by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, after a meeting with his counterpart handling Aviation Ministry, Festus Keyamo.

As gathered, the meeting was also attended by stakeholders from Jiwa, the affected community. in Abuja.

The N825.8bn, according to the minister, is to incentivise the residents to vacate the community and seek their cooperation towards the completion of the 4.2 kilometers second Abuja runway project, originally awarded in 2022.

Additionally, Wike declared that the FCT will construct a 5 kilometres bridge in the Tunga Madaki community and provide modern health care facility expected to serve as a temporary resettlement site for the indigenes.

Furthermore, the FCT minister charged the contractors to resume work, promising that the approved fund will be released from tomorrow (Wednesday).

Jiwa community had earlier opened up negotiations with the Federal Government, demanding N2.5 million per hectare as compensation.

