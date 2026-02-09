FG approves N6bn for three Gombe schools projects

As part of efforts to boost the standard of education, the federal government has approved the allocation of six billion Naira for the construction of three mega schools in Gombe State.

The three mega schools were to be located in Dadin Kowa (Gombe Central senatorial district), Dukku (Gombe North senatorial district), and Kaltungo (Gombe South senatorial district).

The minister of regional development, Uba Ahmadu, announced this in Kumo, the headquarters of Akko LGA, while inaugurating a 250-bed-capacity hostel constructed by the North-East Development Commission, added that the three schools are to be constructed by the NEDC.

According to the minister, the intervention is part of a broader strategy to make education more attractive, accessible, and competitive, particularly in regions affected by years of developmental challenges.

He noted that education remains key to catching up with national standards and bridging the educational gap between the North-East and other parts of the country.

“The federal government is focused on providing modern learning environments that inspire students and improve academic outcomes,” Ahmadu said.

The mega schools are equipped with essential amenities and facilities, including decent student accommodation, which the minister noted would significantly enhance students’ concentration and academic performance by creating a convenient, supportive atmosphere.

Mr Ahmadu further acknowledged the efforts of the Gombe government, commending its collaboration with the NEDC to ensure that education in the state remains affordable and attractive to all interested learners.

He described the partnership as a model for sustainable educational development and regional growth.

Mega schools in Nigeria are state-led initiatives focused on building large, modern, and well-equipped school complexes, often featuring ICT labs, libraries, and classrooms designed to boost educational quality and infrastructure.

These projects, particularly in northern Nigeria, aim to provide safe learning environments for thousands of students, including IDPs and orphans.