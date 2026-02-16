FG approves N5bn for Kano market fire victims

The Federal Government has approved a N5 billion relief package for traders affected by the devastating fire at Singer Market, signaling urgent support to help victims recover losses and revive commercial activities disrupted by the disaster.

The financial assistance is intended to cushion the economic shock suffered by hundreds of business owners whose goods and investments were destroyed, leaving many struggling to resume trading and sustain their livelihoods.

Describing the incident as a tragedy with nationwide implications, Vice-President Kashim Shettima said the scale of the losses extended beyond the immediate community, representing a setback to broader economic stability and productivity.

Shettima announced the intervention on Monday during a sympathy visit to Singer Market in Kano, following Saturday’s inferno that consumed large sections of the trading hub and destroyed merchandise and property valued at billions of naira.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved N5 billion to support traders affected by the Singer Market fire. The Federal Government stands with you in this moment of hardship and will continue to provide the necessary support,” the Vice President said.

Accompanied by the governors of Jigawa, Kebbi, and Imo states, Shettima offered prayers for those impacted and asked Almighty Allah to avert similar disasters, while reaffirming the administration’s commitment to assisting communities facing emergencies.

Chairman of the Singer Market Traders Association, Junaid Zakari, welcomed the federal intervention, describing it as a prompt and generous response, and promised that the resources would be carefully applied to aid affected members and restart business operations.