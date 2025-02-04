FG approves N4.5bn for HIV treatment packs

As international funding dries up, the Federal Executive Council (FEC), has approved N4.5 billion for the procurement of HIV treatment packs to support Nigerians living with the disease.

The government’s approval follows the United States President, Donald Trump’s executive order to stop the supply of lifesaving drugs for HIV and tuberculosis in Nigeria and other developing nations supported by the Agency for International Development (USAID).

The Minister for Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate, revealed this development during a press briefing following a FEC meeting chaired by President Bola Tinubu at the State House in Abuja

According to him, the N4.5 billion approval would be for four months to ensure that those who were HIV-infested were taken care of despite the contribution of partners.

“That is an important statement that the federal government is making to ensure that those who are already HIV infected, even though we have partners that are supporting the treatment”.

“But the federal government is already putting its resources to contribute, and we see that that is a signal that the support that the government is providing to those who are vulnerable to reduce the cost and to ensure that life-saving treatment is available,” he said.

Reacting to Trump’s executive order, signed just two weeks into his presidency, which suspended assistance to countries battling HIV, Tuberculosis, and malaria, among other diseases, Pate stated that the federal government is now focusing on revitalizing the health sector through self-sustaining domestic financing.

The minister said a committee has been put in place with membership drawn from the Ministries of Finance, Budget, Defence, Environment, and the Nigeria Governors Forum to come up with a sustainability plan.

“The third element is a discussion that council had regarding the US government’s policy pronouncements on development assistance and the implications on the health of Nigerians, HIV, TB and Malaria.

“And while we significantly appreciate all the contributions of the US government over the last 20 years, and we continue to look forward to a constructive relationship, and partnership with the US government in the period ahead, the Nigerian government under the president, is looking towards transforming the sector that is nationally on using national systems and using domestic financing, as well as other sources of financing, to ensure that those who are in treatment do not lose the treatment that they are already on ”

“And accordingly, the council agreed that a committee comprising the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Budget, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Environment as well as the governor’s forum to start looking at the transition and sustainability plan, because the US government is going through its 90-day reviews, so that is hope on the way, in a way that will allow us to seamlessly adjust the policy breaking of the US government” he added.