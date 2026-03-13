FG approves N2bn grants for Epe university, Tinubu polytechnic

The Federal Government has approved N2 billion in take-off grants for each of two newly established tertiary institutions to support their initial setup and early academic operations.

The grants will go to the Federal University of Science and Technology in Epe, Lagos State, and the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Federal Polytechnic in Abuja, reflecting efforts to expand access to quality higher education.

The funding will support the institutions’ early operations, infrastructure setup, and development, as part of efforts to strengthen science, technology, and technical education across Nigeria.

Announcing the approval on Friday in Abuja, the Minister of Education said the funds are intended to help the institutions establish basic administrative and academic structures as they begin operations.

In addition to the grants, the government inaugurated the pioneer rector of the polytechnic and the principal officers of the university to ensure strong leadership from the start.

Alausa described the new institutions as strategic assets for national progress, urging the leaders to build strong foundations.