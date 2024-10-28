FG approves N10bln for Abuja youth empowerment

As part of efforts to address youth unemployment and promote economic development, the Federal Government has approved N10 billion for young Nigerians empowerment in Abuja.



It said the move is expected to foster socio-economic progress and provide opportunities for entrepreneurship, skills development, and innovation among youth in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).



This announcement follows criticism that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is not fulfilling its economic and social obligations.



The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, who disclosed this during the official flag-off of the War College Road in Bwari Area Council of Abuja, said that the empowerment is the first in the history of Abuja, adding that the past administration never cared about the welfare of youths and women in the FCT.



“This is the first time the govt is coming up with a policy to empower the youth”



“It was the President who created the Women and Youth Secretariat, which never existed before. The President insisted that a Youth Development Fund was necessary to support youth growth and development. Consequently, the government allocated N10 billion as an initial investment to empower youths,” he added.



The former Rivers governor, Nyesom Wike, emphasized that residents should fulfill their responsibilities before criticizing the government. He stressed that individuals have a role to play in ensuring the betterment of their community and should not just point fingers at the authorities.



“I encourage you to take ownership of your responsibilities. Once you have done so, you are entitled to hold us accountable for our actions. If the government fails to meet its obligations, you have the right to pose questions, challenge our decisions, and participate in the national discourse. We will provide transparent accounts of our accomplishments and financial management, ensuring you are informed about how your tax contributions are being utilized,” he said.



While highlighting the present administration’s achievements, Wike announced that the President signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Chinese CGC, which has successfully provided clean drinking water to several area councils, including Kwali, Gbagalada, and Kuje.



He further urged residents to support the government in its efforts to deliver essential services and infrastructure saying I assure you every area council will be treated very well, the renewed hope is committed to its work.