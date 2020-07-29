FG approves date for NECO, other national examinations

Two days after reopening schools for students in exit classes to prepare for 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), the Federal Government has approved national examination dates for exit classes, spanning from 17th August to 18th November, 2020.

The apex government also directed National Examinations Council (NECO), National Business and Technical Examination Board, (NABTEB), and other national examination bodies to release details of their examination timetables in the next seven days.

Announcing the dates on Wednesday after series of meetings with chief executives of the examination bodies in Abuja, Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajuiba, said that coronavirus protocols would be strictly adhered to during the examinations, cautioning participants against violating the guidelines at the centers.

While announcing the date, Nwajuiba stated that NABTEB examinations will start on September 21st and end October 15th, 2020 while Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations, (SSCE) for SS3, conducted by NECO will start 5th of October and end on 18th of November, 2020.

The minister noted that registration for the NECO (SSCE), which was ongoing, would end September 10th, 2020 and that registration date would not be extended by the government.

According to him, Basic Education Certificate Examinations, (BECE) for JSS 3 will start on the 24th of August and end September 7th, 2020.

“Furthermore, the National Common Entrance Examination, (NCEE) which is a one-day examination organized by NECO for intending applicants into Unity Colleges (JSS1) will run in-between the Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations i.e. on Saturday, 17th October 2020.

“National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies, (NBAIS) examination will commence on Wednesday, 23rd September and end on the 17th of October, 2020”, the minister added.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono, Registrar, Joint Admissions Matriculations Board, (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede; NECO Registar, Prof. Godswill Obioma; NABTEB Registrar, Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe; and Registrar NBAIS, Dr Raji and Acting Registrar of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Dr. J.O. Oke, were present at the meeting.