FG approves August 4 for school reopening

The Federal Government has approved August 4, 2020, as resumption date for students in exit classes to sit for their examination across the nation after disruption of academic calendar occasioned by the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

This is coming as the apex government also announced that the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination organized by the West Africa Examination Council would commence on 17th of August, 2020 and that students would have two weeks preparation ahead of the examinations.

The Federal Ministry of Education said that the government arrived at the decision after a virtual consultative meeting with stakeholders including officials of the Ministry, Commissioners of Education of the 36 states, the Nigerian Union of Teachers, (NUT), the proprietors of private schools, and Chief Executives of examination bodies among others.

In a statement released to newsmen by the ministry’s Director, Press and Public Relations, Ben Goong, the apex government said stakeholders at the meeting agreed that the exit classes should resume immediately after the Sallah break.

“The meeting also resolved that a passionate appeal be made to the Federal Government through the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and public-spirited Nigerians for assistance to schools across the country to enable them fast track the preparations of safe reopening, as agreed.

“Another meeting is to be convened tomorrow between the Federal Ministry of Education and Chief Executives of examination bodies namely, NECO, NABTEB, and NBAIS to harmonize their examination dates, which will be conveyed to stakeholders expeditiously by the Federal Ministry of Education,” the statement read.