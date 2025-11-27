FG approves A’Ibom airport for international operations

The Federal Government has approved the upgrade of the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, Akwa Ibom, clearing the facility to begin full international operations after years of serving as a major regional hub.

The decision followed a meeting in Abuja on Thursday between the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, and Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, where federal officials affirmed that the airport already meets key global aviation standards required for the transition.

Keyamo said the airport’s infrastructure, including its world-class Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul facility and a runway exceeding three kilometres, gives it the capability to process international passengers and compete favourably with other major airports in Nigeria.

He added that relevant agencies such as Customs, NiMet, FAAN and the NCAA were now working together to set up a joint team that will guide the formal switch from local to international operations.

He said, “With the facilities available at the airport, there is no reason why Uyo airport should not be designated as an international airport to process international passengers,” noting that the approval was official and the next step was to “tick the boxes and set a date for operations to begin.”

Officials from the participating agencies are expected to visit Uyo to assess the facilities and determine any remaining requirements ahead of the commencement of international flights, a move the minister said would follow a coordinated evaluation of the airport’s readiness.

Reacting to the development, Eno thanked the Federal Government for the approval and said the state had already begun plans to expand the airport further, including the development of a cargo terminal and housing units for airport staff to support its long-term growth.

“What we are building is an ecosystem at the airport. We want everything within the airport environment,” noting that the cargo terminal has been captured in the 2026 budget and that work on 100 residential units was progressing for staff accommodation,” he said.

The governor added that the state’s target was for the first international flight to take off from Uyo by the end of the first quarter of 2026, emphasising that the upgrade would strengthen commerce, tourism and connectivity across the South-South region.

The Victor Attah International Airport, commissioned in 2009 and renamed in 2018 after former governor Obong Victor Attah, has steadily expanded its facilities in recent years and is now positioned for a wider international role.