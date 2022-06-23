FG approves Abuja power plant upgrade project over population explosion

In a bid to improve power supply across Abuja, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the upward review of a contract for the construction of 33/11KV injection substation upgrade over population explosion and increased economic activities for Life Camp, Gwarinpa 1 District axis of the state.

The upward review is said to be to increase the substation’s electricity capacity from 2x15MVA to 3x15MVA and cater for the current and future power load requirements for Life Camp and environs.

The approval was said to have been granted following a Council presentation by the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello on Wednesday, 22nd June 2022.

The Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Shehu Ahmed said that the project became necessary owing to rising population growth, increased economic activities in the District, overlap in construction period, as well as changes in foreign currency exchange rates, amongst others.

He explained that the necessity for the project is supposed to be provided an injection substation, and in some cases, two substations for every District.

According to him, in this case, Gwarinpa 1 District, which houses Life Camp has been on a temporary supply extended from another District, particularly Jabi District.

“This is because we have not developed the injection substation for Gwarinpa 1 District. So this contract provides for three numbers of 15KVA heavy duty transformers. Two will be working at any given time, while one will be on standby.” he said.

Ahmed, through a statement released by his Press Secretary, Anthony Ogunleye on Thursday, in Abuja said that life Camp gets its power supply from Jabi District; this would be discontinued following the completion of the project and would ultimately improve power supply in Jabi.

He further explained that on completion, the injection substation would also cater for the electricity needs of the entire Life Camp and Gwarinpa 1 District.

As gathered, the contract which was awarded to Messrs Wireteks International limited at the sum of N1.6bn has a completion period of 15 months.

