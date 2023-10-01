FG approves 6months VAT waiver on diesel

As part of efforts to address rising cost of production, the Federal Government has announced removal of the Value-Added Tax (VAT) on diesel for the next six months.

This was part of the resolution reached during the meeting between government officials and leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC),

In a statement released on Sunday, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed that all parties involve in the meeting held at the State House, on Sunday, agreed on the move.

The minister said the government is “committed to fast-tracking the provision of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses to ease public transportation difficulties associated with the removal of the PMS subsidy”.

Apart from this, the government said it is committed to the provision of funds for micro and small-scale enterprises.

“NLC and TUC will consider the offers by the Federal Government with a view to suspending the planned strike to allow for further consultations on the implementation of the resolutions above,” the statement added.

The Kwara State Governor, Abdulrazak Abdulrahman, and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, participated virtually in the meeting, chaired by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Also in attendance were the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris; the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong; the Minister of State, Labour, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha; the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu; the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu; the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Uzoka-Anite; the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

The labour delegation was led by NLC President, Joe Ajaero, Dr Tommy Etim Okon, Deputy President, TUC, NLC General Secretary, Emma Ugboaja, TUC General Secretary, Nuhu Toro, among others.

