FG approves 5MW solar energy project for Lagos varsity

Determined to address the erratic power challenges crippling academic developments across tertiary institutions, the Federal Government has approved the installation of a 5-megawatt solar energy plant for the Lagos State University (LASU) campus in Epe axis of the state.

The apex government added that another 11-megawatt solar project is currently being considered for the tertiary institution’s main campus in Ojo to address the power supply challenges halting research work in the school.

The government said that the project was part of the President Bola Tinubu administration’s policy to ensure all tertiary institutions across the country have independent power facility to provide 24 hours electricity within their premises.

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, disclosed this on Wednesday at the commissioning of the multipurpose auditorium donated by the chairman of Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (FCCP), Olatunji Bello, in Epe.

He said: “LASU campus in Epe would get a five megawatt mini-grid as part of the federal government solarization project. That’s already been approved. TETFUND would also be building an 11 megawatt mini-grid for the main campus.

“So this is part of Mr. President, commitment to our students, and to our universities, and to our institutions. The president has committed that by this time next year, literally all tertiary institutions in the country will have mini-grids that will make them energy-sufficient. With energy-sufficient, we need this to unleash the capabilities of our youth in the area of research, technology, and everything they do”.

Commissioning the project, the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, commended the initiative, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to education as a vital pillar of development.

Sanwo-Olu noted that under the Education and Technology component of the THEMES+ Agenda, the state government remains steadfast in its resolve to deliver world-class infrastructure and opportunities that will produce globally competitive graduates while further strengthening Lagos as a true centre of excellence.

Reiterating on the auditorium, Sanwo-Olu stated that “This modern facility is more than just a building; it is a beacon of knowledge, creativity, and intellectual engagement.

“It will serve as a hub for academic discourse, cultural exchange, and strategic gatherings, enriching the learning environment for our students and inspiring them to aim for excellence.”

The donor, Bello, who explained the inspiration behind building the auditorium, stressed that he was determined to mark the milestone in a meaningful way, rather than hosting a lavish celebration.

According to him, the idea of constructing a lasting legacy project for LASU was first suggested by his wife, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, who at the time was not yet the Vice Chancellor of the institution.

“Eventually, after much reflection, I agreed it has to be an auditorium, truly befitting and fit for purpose.

“By the time we invited the architect, Kunmi Ayinla, to come up with a building plan and give us the cost implications, I was frightened when I saw the budget drawn by the architect and was immediately filled with doubt as per the feasibility of going ahead to build an auditorium for LASU,” he said.

Earlier, Olatunji-Bello, who stressed the importance of investing in the institution, asserted that supporting LASU means backing a legacy of excellence, where students are not only equipped for employment but also groomed as leaders for Africa and the world.

“We stand ready to partner with you, support your vision, and ensure your legacy lives on through meaningful impact,” Olatunji-Bello said.

She also lamented on the persistent power supply challenge, noting that the chronic inadequacy of electricity from the national grid has forced the university to commit significant resources to alternative power generation for its faculty, staff, and students.

“To address the fundamental infrastructure deficit we respectfully request your excellency intervention to facilitate the extension of 33kva power supply from Itamarun to our campus”

“This upgrade would dramatically improve our power capacity and reduce the institutional burden of generating alternative electricity,” she said.