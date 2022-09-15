FG approves 300 stranded Nigerians’ evacuation from UAE

The Federal Government has approved the evacuation of no fewer than 300 stranded Nigerians from Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission,(NIDCOM).

It lamented that despite several warningd through its relevant agencies on consequences of illegal migration to the UAE and other countries, it was regrettable that some Nigerians still found themselves as victims of this irregular act.

The Chairman, NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa advised that the stranded Nigerians, who illegally travelled to the UAE not to make an already bad case worse by resorting to media blackmail.

Dabiri-Erewa, through a statement released by the agency’s Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocols, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, on Thursday in Abuja, disclosed that there had been a post that “300 Nigerians abandoned in Dubai as NIDCOM, NAPTIP, Foreign Affairs relax evacuation effort” on some social media blogs on Wednesday.

She noted that investigations showed that over 100 Nigerians who had served various jail sentences had landed at the holding centres , demanding of the Nigerian consulate in Dubai to bring them back home.

Dabiri-Erewa said that rather than complying with the directives of the Nigerian consulate in Dubai ,some Nigerians were perpetrating media blackmail of the Federal Government as well as the UAE government.

She added that the allegation that Nigerians were abandoned in Dubai is completely untrue and misleading as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Nigerian Mission have been working assiduously with the UAE authorities to assist over 300 Nigerians stranded in the country.

The NIDCOM boss further advised the affected Nigerians to comply with the laid down rules and regulations as stipulated by the UAE and the Nigeria Consulate in Dubai.

