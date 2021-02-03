FG approves 20 new private varsities registration

As part of measures aimed at guaranteeing quality education in Nigeria, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the establishment of 20 private universities across the country.

It explained that while nine of the private universities are located in North Central, five were approved for establishment in North West, three in South-South, two in South East, and one in South West.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, said that the approved universities would get their provisional licenses from the National Universities Commission (NUC), which they would use for the next three years while monitoring and evaluation would continue before final certification.

Briefing State House Correspondents on Wednesday after the week’s virtual FEC meeting, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, at the State House in Abuja, he listed the approved universities to include Topfaith University, Mkpatak, Akwa Ibom State; Thomas Adewumi University, Oko-Irese, Kwara State; Maranathan University, Mgbidi, Imo State; Ave Maria University, Piyanko, Nasarawa State; and Al-Istiqama University, Sumaila, Kano State.

Adamu said others also approved are Mudiame University, Irrua, Edo State; Havilla University, Nde-Ikom, Cross River State; Claretian University of Nigeria, Nekede, Imo State; NOK University, Kachia, Kaduna State; and Karl-Kumm University, Vom, Plateau State.

Others are James Hope University, Lagos, Lagos State; Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria, Kano, Kano State; Capital City University, Kano, Kano State; Ahman Pategi University, Pategi, Kwara State; and University of Offa, Offa, Kwara State.

Also approved are Mewar University, Masaka, Nasarawa State, Edusoko University, Bida, Niger State, Philomath University, Kuje, Abuja, Khadija University, Majia, Jigawa State, and Anan University, Kwall, Plateau State.