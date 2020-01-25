FG approves 16 new degree programs for Al-Hikma University

By Olawale Abdul-Fatah

After been satisfied with facilities and manpower available, National University Commissions (NUC) has approved 16 courses for Al-Hikma University in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The approval was sequel to report of experts who visited the institution to review proposed academic programs and assess human and material resources available for their establishment.

Vice-Chancellor, Al-Hikma University, Prof. Taofeek Ibrahim, in a statement by the institution’s Acting Director, Information, Protocol and Public Affairs, Shola Hassan, disclosed that the approval was contained in a letter received from NUC.

Ibrahim noted that NUC, in the letter, signed NUC Director of Academic Planning, Dr. N. B. Saliu, acknowledged that Al-Hikma had met necessary criteria for full approval of Post-Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Public Health program.

The letter titled Re: Resources Assessment visit of Proposed Academic Programmes, reads in part, “I am directed to inform you that the Vice-Chancellor that the executive Secretary has considered and approved the establishment of full-time mode of the undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes, to be run in the Main Campus of the university with effect from 2109/2020 academic session.”

Some of the courses approved were B.Sc Human Anatomy, B.Sc Human Physiology, B.Sc Biology, M.Sc Biochemistry, M.Sc Computer Science, M.Sc Statistics, M.Sc Economics, and M.Sc Mass Communication.

Also listed were M.Sc Accounting, M.Sc Finance, B.NSc Nursing, M.Ed Guidance and Counseling, M.Sc Geology and Mineral Science, M.Sc Business Administration, B.Agric Agriculture, and PGD Public Health.