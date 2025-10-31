FG approves 140 tour operators for 2026 hajj

The Federal Government, through the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), has approved 140 licensed tour operators to coordinate Hajj and Umrah services for the 2026 pilgrimage season, following a rigorous screening process and consideration of appeals.

The announcement comes after a review of applications from operators who were previously disqualified during the licensing exercise.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Deputy Director of Information and Public Relations, Fatima Usara, disclosed that the Commission’s 5th Board, under the leadership of Professor Abdullahi Usman, granted approval for the final list of successful tour operators after a comprehensive evaluation.

Usara emphasized that the operations must strictly adhere to NAHCON’s regulatory framework and ethical guidelines governing Hajj and Umrah management.

She congratulated the successful tour operators and urged them to maintain the highest standards of professionalism and service delivery.

According to her, “The Tour Operators’ Division of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has released the list of 140 approved tour operators for the 2026 Hajj and Umrah.

“This follows a thorough screening process and consideration of appeals for applicants who were initially disqualified during the licensing exercise. Approval for the final list was granted by the Commission’s 5th Board under the chairmanship of Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman.”