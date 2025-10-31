25 C
Lagos
Friday, October 31, 2025
spot_img
National

FG approves 140 tour operators for 2026 hajj

By Jolayemi Olakunle

0
9

The Federal Government, through the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), has approved 140 licensed tour operators to coordinate Hajj and Umrah services for the 2026 pilgrimage season, following a rigorous screening process and consideration of appeals.

The announcement comes after a review of applications from operators who were previously disqualified during the licensing exercise.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Deputy Director of Information and Public Relations, Fatima Usara, disclosed that the Commission’s 5th Board, under the leadership of Professor Abdullahi Usman, granted approval for the final list of successful tour operators after a comprehensive evaluation.

Usara emphasized that the operations must strictly adhere to NAHCON’s regulatory framework and ethical guidelines governing Hajj and Umrah management.

She congratulated the successful tour operators and urged them to maintain the highest standards of professionalism and service delivery.

According to her, “The Tour Operators’ Division of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has released the list of 140 approved tour operators for the 2026 Hajj and Umrah.

“This follows a thorough screening process and consideration of appeals for applicants who were initially disqualified during the licensing exercise. Approval for the final list was granted by the Commission’s 5th Board under the chairmanship of Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman.”

Previous article
ADC faults 15% tariff on imported petrol, diesel products
Next article
Gunmen abduct medical doctor in Anambra

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.