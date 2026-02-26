FG approves ₦21.6bn for NAMA headquarters project

The Federal Government has commenced construction of a new corporate headquarters and integrated Air Traffic Management (ATM) centre for the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), in a move aimed at strengthening aviation oversight, safety coordination and infrastructure renewal nationwide.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, said the initiative reflects the administration’s drive to upgrade critical facilities that underpin the performance, growth and credibility of Nigeria’s aviation sector.

He stressed that the development would create employment, stimulate economic activity and reinforce national asset protection, while positioning the industry to attract greater investment and ensure smoother movement of passengers and cargo.

The ₦21.6 billion project was flagged off on Thursday in Abuja and awarded to NHD Interbiz Projects Limited, with a completion timeline of 30 months. The contract sum stands at ₦21,684,314,839.40 inclusive of taxes.

“This project is being executed in strict adherence to the provisions of the Public Procurement Act 2007, following a transparent and competitive tendering process,” Keyamo said during the ceremony.

Highlighting broader objectives, he added: “This project embodies the Renewed Hope Agenda as it creates jobs, stimulates economic activity, enhances the security of our national assets and builds confidence in the Nigerian aviation sector by encouraging investment and facilitating the seamless movement of people and goods that is vital for a thriving economy.”

“We expect you to deploy the best of your professional skill, technical competence, and financial resources to deliver a project that will stand the test of time. There will be no compromise on quality or adherence to specifications. We will monitor every stage closely.”

NAMA Managing Director, Ahmed Farouk, said the facility would consolidate air traffic operations into a unified hub.

“By collapsing the two existing Area Control Centres (ACCs) in Lagos and Kano into this single, centralised hub in Abuja, we are creating a more cohesive and efficient ‘One FIR’ (Flight Information Region) for Nigeria.”

He further appealed for backing for a Dual Surveillance System, describing it as “a vital national security imperative” designed to support both civil aviation management and military command functions.