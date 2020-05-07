FG appoints new police fund trustees

By Temitope Akintoye,

The Federal Government has appointed a new Board of Trustees for the Nigeria Police Trust Fund, saying that the appointments were made with aim to rightly position the force on the path to becoming a well funded and well-equipped agency.

It said that the appointments had been made in accordance with the provisions of the Trust Fund Establishment Act of 2019 and that it would align the Nigerian Police Force with international best practices and build a high level of professionalism among the institution’s caders.

The Presidency confirmed the appointments through a statement released on Thursday, and revealed that the Board of Trustees would be led by the retired Inspector-General of Police, Barr. Suleiman Abba (CFR, Mni).

It disclosed that the newly appointed trustee members included the Executive Secretary- Ahmed Sokoto, member representing the Ministry of Police Affairs- Nnamdi Mbaeri, member representing the Nigeria Police Force- the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and the member representing the Ministry of Justice, Usman Bilkisu, among others.

The apex government added that the board of trustees also included the member representing the Ministry of Finance, Budget, and Planning- Ben Akabueze, member representing the organise private sector- Engr. Mansur Ahmed, and the representative member of the Civil Society Group- Dr. Micheal Adebiyi.

It stated that the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, would announce the inauguration date for the board and expressed optimism that the appointments would further the President, Muhammadu Buhari’s drive towards building the nation’s policing architecture and ensuring welfare of police officers across the country.