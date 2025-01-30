FG, AMA foundation partner on feeding Kaduna schoolchildren

Determined to improve child nutrition and education, the Federal Government through the Renewed Hope National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (RH-NHGSFP), has launched a pilot feeding programme for schoolchildren in Jere Tsangaya School, Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The government in partnership with Aminu Musa Abdulsalam (AMA) Foundation and Kaduna State Government aimed to ensure that more children in Tsangaya schools and underserved communities benefit from sustainable, nutritious feeding interventions.

The event held yesterday at Jere in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State, was attended by the Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Yusuf Sununu; key government officials, development partners, and community stakeholders underscores President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to tackling child hunger, enhancing education, and supporting vulnerable communities.

Speaking during the launching of the feeding programme, Sununu, who disclosed that over 785 pupils of this institution were enrolled and captured in the National Register, commended the Homegrown School Feeding Programme for demonstrating collaboration with other intergovernmental agencies.

He said: “Mr. President’s will is to see that families have enough buffer that can allow them to have the freedom to do their normal activities in the country so that they can contribute positively to the development. In this regard, our ministry is ever ready to face that challenge. Let me assure Nigerians, the suspension has been placed following the happenings in the ministry in the last few months. That suspension of all social intervention programmes in Nigeria has been lifted by Mr. President.

“I want to assure all the empowered beneficiaries that their dues will soon be settled and we will continue with the programme’s grant to the vulnerable groups and other social interventions, such as the Homeschool Feeding Program that we are flagging off today will not only be restored but will come in a better form that will see the advantage by Nigerians so that everybody will have to trust.

“On our part, we assure you that we are going to be transparent enough and very accountable so that we can restore the trust of not only Nigerians but of the international community to the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction so that together we cannot only walk the talk but we can reach people at their doorstep.”

Earlier, the National Programme Manager of Renewed Hope National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme, Dr. Aderemi Adebowale, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to nurturing the next generation by investing in their well-being and education.

“As we launch this enhanced feeding programme, we are not just providing meals; we are securing the future of our children. The success of this initiative is a testament to what we can achieve through collaboration, dedication, and a shared vision,” she said.

Dr. Adebowale also expressed gratitude to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction for championing the initiative and to the National Coordinator of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), Prof. Badamasi Lawal, for steering the agency towards achieving President Tinubu’s vision for vulnerable citizens.

She also appreciated the Almajiri Commission, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), the National Orientation Agency, and other key stakeholders for their unwavering support. Adebowale also commended the outstanding contribution of the Aminu Musa Abdulsalam Foundation, who not only bolstered the feeding programme but also undertook critical interventions, such as the construction of a modern kitchen, provision of cooking utensils for 1,000 pupils, installation of a water supply system, donation of footwear, and medical care support for students, among others.

She also commended the Renewed Hope National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme team and its consultant, TANTACOM Experiential Projects Ltd, for their strategic coordination and execution of the initiative, as well as the headmaster, teachers, community leaders, parents, and cooks for their dedication in ensuring the smooth implementation of the programme.