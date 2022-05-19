FG allocates 860 Hajj slots for 2022

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has allocated 860 seats to Yobe for the 2022 holy pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia.

516 of the seats would be micro allocated to participants of the Hajj Saving Scheme of Jaiz Bank, while the rest 344 seats were reserved for intending pilgrims under the Pay-As-You-Go Scheme.

The Executive Chairman, Yobe Hajj Commission, Bukar Kime, disclosed to newsmen in Damaturu on Thursday, that the Yobe Hajj Commission is also receiving N2.5million per seat pending the release of tabulations from NAHCON. He noted that the 2022 Hajj fare will be based on all Hajj components.

Kime said most intending pilgrims under Pay-As-You-Go had deposited money with the commission since 2019, advising them to raise the deposit to N2,565,265 per seat. He further stressed that the exact figures which will be released by the commission will determine if intending pilgrims will either be requested to complete their payment or receive a refund.

He told newsmen that the commission has commenced weekly sensitization training for intending pilgrims on Hajj rites as well as rules and regulations governing the exercise and those intending pilgrims must receive the COVID-19 vaccination at least 72 hours before their departure to Saudi Arabia.

The chairman who noted that the state is awaiting communication from NAHCON on a pre-Hajj meeting to finalize arrangements for accommodation and feeding of pilgrims, said pregnant women, unscrupulous people, adults of 65 years and above, and children under 18, will be exempted from the exercise.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

