FG allays Nigerians fear on NYSC scrapping, assures reforms

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has stated that the Federal Government would stop at nothing in protecting interests of Nigerian youths by sustaining the National Youth Service Corps Scheme (NYSC).

He added that plans have been concluded by the apex government to keep the scheme alive in line with its commitment to promoting national development through the initiative.

Contrary to reports, the minister said, the government would not be scrapping the scheme as being speculated and proposed and that rather than scrap it, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration would look at areas in need of reforms and work on it.

Through a post on his social media handle on Wednesday, Dare noted the scheme remains one of Nigeria’s tool for national development and that the scheme would be modified to fit in for present reality. ​

“The NYSC scheme remains one of the greatest tools for National development for our youth. The commitment of the government to sustaining the NYSC scheme remains. Dynamic Reforms and Initiatives towards current realities are ongoing. Nigeria will stand with her youth,” the post read.

It would be recalled that following rising insecurity across Nigeria, lawmakers at the House of Representatives have begun considering scrapping NYSC scheme after a bill pushing for it gets the 2nd reading on the floor of the House.

The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Alteration Bill, 2020, which seeks to cancel the NYSC Act, is billed for the second reading.

The sponsor, Awaji-Inombek Abiante, in the clarifying memorandum of the proposal, listed the various reasons why the NYSC should be scrapped with insecurity topping reasons put forward.

It partly read, “This bill seeks to repeal Section 315(5)(a) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, (as amended) on the following grounds:

“Incessant killing of innocent corps members in some parts of the country due to banditry, religious extremism and ethnic violence; incessant kidnapping of innocent corps members across the country;

“Public and private agencies/departments are no longer recruiting able and qualified Nigerian youths, thus relying heavily on the availability of corps members who are not being well remunerated and get discarded with impunity at the end of their service year without any hope of being gainfully employed;

“Due to insecurity across the country, the National Youth Service Corps management now gives consideration to posting corps members to their geopolitical zone, thus defeating one of the objectives of setting up the service corps, i.e. developing common ties among the Nigerian youths and promote national unity and integration.”

The military regime of General Yakubu Gowon had established the NYSC on May 22, 1973, under Decree No. 24 of 1973 as a way of reconciling and reintegrating Nigerians after the civil war between July 6, 1967, and January 15, 1970.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

