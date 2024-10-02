FG advises Nigerians to leave Lebanon amid Israel attacks

Amid Israeli government extension of its military operations to more Lebanon cities, the Federal Government has advised Nigerians to leave Middle-East nation following the attacks on Hezbollah and other areas in the country.

It said that the crisis may further deteriorated and halt movement within and around Lebanon, saying at this time, it may not ne easy to leave.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) gave this advice on Wednesday through a statement signed by its spokesman, Abdur-Rahman Balogun.

“Worried by the attacks on Hezbollah and other areas in Lebanon by the Israeli government, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) is hereby advising Nigerians resident in Lebanon to consider moving out of the country now that commercial flights are still in operation,” the statement read in part.

It said although information from the Nigerian community in Lebanon indicated that most Nigerians had relocated from the southern part and were relatively safe, “we hereby advise them to keep safe until the ceasefire is in place”.

The government expressed relief that no Nigerian had witnessed any form of accident or injury, advising them to continue to remain safe while the war lasts.

“Nigerians are equally advised to liaise with our Embassy in Lebanon for necessary guidance regarding their safety and rest assured that their welfare and safety is of utmost concern to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” the statement added.

Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon have intensified in the past days, targeting Hezbollah positions in Beirut and southern Lebanon.

The conflict has resulted in over 600 deaths, including Hezbollah’s long-time leader, Hassan Nasrallah, and displaced hundreds of thousands.

Israel has also launched a ground invasion in southern Lebanon, marking a major escalation.

The U.S. is currently pushing for a cease-fire, although the situation remains tense.