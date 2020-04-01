FG adjust foodstuff trading procedures in Lagos, Abuja, Ogun during lockdown

By News Desk

Following outcry that had trailed the lockdown placed n Lagos Abuja and Ogun States, the Federal Government has announced that all markets in states where a lockdown was imposed will be allowed to open between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm daily.

The aim, The Guild gathered, was to assist petty traders and residents to have access to foodstuff pending when the lockdown elapse in the affected states.

National Co-ordinator of the Presidential Task Force on coronavirus, Aliyu Sani, who disclosed the new measures adopted on Wednesday during a briefing by members of the task force, said: “For markets, only shops and stalls selling food and groceries shall be allowed to open to customers between the hours of 10:00 am and 2:00 pm.

Meanwhile, for supermarkets and food stores, their opening hours must be between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm and all owners and managers have been warned to screen staff and customers before entry.

“On arrival, all staff must be screened for a high temperature and all those found to have a high body temperature above 38, will be denied entry and advised to seek immediate medical attention.

“All deliveries for supplies and products for these supermarkets must be made between the hours of 5:00 am and 9:00 am,” Sani added.

He further stated that at any point in time, the total number of customers inside each store must not exceed a third of the store’s total capacity.

After their closure at 4:00 pm, Sani urged shop owners to ensure that all shelves, aisles and stores are cleaned and disinfected and by 6:00 pm, staff are conveyed back to their respective homes.