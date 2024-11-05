25 C
Education

FG abolishes age limit for varsity admission seekers

As part of efforts douse the tension in the education sector, the Federal Government has scrapped the 18-year benchmark for admissions seekers into tertiary institutions across the country.

Aside from that, the apex government indicated plans to review the nation’s education policy, to conform with the global standards.

The new Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, disclosed this on Tuesday during his inaugural ministerial press conference, which is ongoing in Abuja.

He stated that practical education will help to address the unemployment situation in Nigeria, as tertiary institutions will not continue to churn out graduates every year without providing jobs for them.

He mentioned that the federal government will collaborate with private sector operators to train students and unleash their potential.

Alausa added that universities of agriculture will be empowered to adopt commercial farming practices to combat food insecurity.

However, the minister stated that there would be no reversal of the Federal Government’s decision to void over 22,700 degree certificates obtained by Nigerians from some “fake” universities in neighbouring Togo and the Benin Republic.

