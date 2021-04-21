Report on Interest
FG approves light-up projects for 304 health facilities, Unity schools

The Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Power has embarked on a programme to electrify 200 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and all the 104 Unity Schools in the country.

The government is also to supply them with mini-grids designed to provide solar powered street lights to the immediate communities of the PHCs and within the environment of the Unity Schools.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Power, Alhaji  Sale Mamman in his personal Facebook  page. He said: “We took this extraordinary step, to revolutionize and ease the learning process in our schools as well as, to facilitate uninterrupted healthcare services to our rural communities.

“The lightening programme is also expected to enhance the security arrangements around the schools.

“The program which is being handled by the Rural Electrification Agency is envisaged to create jobs and provide energy access to the unserved or underserved communities across all the geo-political zones under the Federal Government’s plan to achieve 30% renewable energy sources by 2030.”

