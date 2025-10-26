Festac DPO’s death is collosal loss to Lagos- Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has led hundreds of residents to mourn death of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Festac Town, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Matilda Ngbaronye, describing the female officer’s demise as a collosal loss to the state.

Sanwo-Olu, while noting that her death is an irreplaceable loss, stated that her record of service reflects integrity, diligence, dedication and commitment to the protection of lives and property in the country particularly in Lagos.

The Governor sympathised with the Police Service Commission, the Lagos Police Command, the deceased’s family, friends and the Festac community over the death of the late DPO.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, on Sunday, said the late CSP Ngbaronye was a respected police officer known for her professionalism and commitment to the security of lives and properties in Lagos State, particularly in Festac Town.

He said: “The death of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Festac Town Division, Lagos State, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Matilda Ngbaronye, who reportedly passed away on Friday following complications from surgery at a private hospital in Lagos, was a colossal and irreplaceable loss.

“Late CSP Ngbaronye was a dedicated, committed and professional police officer who devoted her life to the service of the Nigeria Police Force. She served passionately, and her service record in different positions reflected integrity, diligence, dedication and commitment to duty.

“On behalf of my family, the government and the people of Lagos State, I express my heartfelt condolences to late CSP Ngbaronye’s family, friends, associates, Lagos Police Command and the Police Service Commission. I pray that God will give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and grant CSP Matilda Ngbaronye eternal rest.”