Female presidential aspirant promises to ratify Diaspora voting

A female presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Patience Key, has promised to ratify Diaspora voting, in her first 100 days in office, if elected in the 2023 presidential election.

Key said Nigerians in diaspora had a great role to play in shaping the future of the country as part of her goal would be to make Diaspora voting a reality, adding that she needs their support to achieve her presidential ambition.

She explained that Nigerians in the diaspora are unable to vote under the current law, they are encouraged to lend their voice and provide support to us in this journey, noting that distance shouldn’t be a reason to deny them their right to vote.

Speaking at a virtual consultation with Nigerians in diaspora on Sunday, key said that they have the will, answers and competency to deliver excellent governance and the right leadership for Nigeria at this time.

“Although Nigerians in the diaspora are unable to vote under the current law, they are encouraged to lend their voice and provide support to us in this journey. We are responsible and have the will, answers and competency to deliver excellent governance and the right leadership for Nigeria at this time.

“We appeal to the diaspora community to encourage their families and friends in Nigeria to support our movement and elect us come 2023 while we continue to advocate for Diaspora voting,’’ she said.

Extolling the strength of Nigerians in diaspora who are over 15 million, the aspirant said they remit US$ 25 billion on the average annually to their home country.

“We are economically empowered as well as possessing the needed talents, expertise, transfer of knowledge and needed technology to transform Nigeria’s economy which in turn impacts the citizens – their lives and businesses. Nigerians in diaspora are making waves and adding values to their various host countries and communities. We need to remember our origin – Nigeria, the country of our birth. The country that started us. We must apply strategies for the growth and development of Nigeria as citizens.’’ she added.

Key further urged them not shy away from involving in the political process, noting that politics determines daily activities, influences the successes or failures in businesses, educational system, healthcare system, environmental management, and technology.

As gathered, Key had on Nov. 23, 2021, declared her intention to run for office of the President of Federal Republic of Nigeria from her ancestral home, Ekekhen in Igueben Local Government Area of Edo State.

