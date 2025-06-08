Female pedestrian dies in Lagos auto crash

An unidentified female pedestrian has been confirmed dead by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) after a black Toyota Tundra crushed her along the New Ipaja Road in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The vehicle, with number plate FST 222 HV, travelling at an egregiously excessive speed, veered uncontrollably off the carriageway, mounted the pedestrian walkway, and struck the woman who died instantly from the impact.

After crushing down the deceased, the vehicle subsequently propelled it into a nearby private premises used for livestock sale where it damage perimeter fence and an adjoining advertising billboard mounted there.

Eyewitnesses at the scene report that the driver, upon realising the gravity of the calamity he had caused, made a frantic attempt to flee the scene.

However, the plan was thwarted by LASTMA officials who apprehended the suspect for prosecution in accordance with the Lagos state government law.

In accordance with protocol, LASTMA operatives handed the driver as well as body of the deceased female pedestrian over to policemen attached to the Gowon Estate Command, who were present at the site of the incident.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, who confirmed the tragedy to newsmen on Sunday, commiserated with the bereaved family.

“This is a deeply sorrowful occurrence that underscores the grave consequences of reckless driving. We mourn with the family of the deceased and pray earnestly that the Almighty grants them the strength and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

Bakare-Oki, who confirmed the development through a statement signed Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, further issued a clarion call to all motorists—private and commercial alike—urging them to subject their vehicles to routine safety checks, with particular emphasis on the integrity of braking systems.

He reiterated that adherence to traffic regulations is not merely a legal obligation but a moral imperative to safeguard lives and property on Lagos roads.