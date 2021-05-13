Female journalists take fight against insecurity to Supreme Being

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Lagos State, has joined other women journalists across the country, to seek divine intervention against security challenges confronting the nation.

NAWOJ said that the decision to seek God’s intervention on security challenges was taken after all efforts to quell the crisis appeared not yielding the quick solutions desired by all.

The online Solemn Assembly with theme, “Oh! God!! Heal Our Land,” was held at about 3 pm, with both current and past leaders of NAWOJ and Nigeria Union of Journalists, (NUJ), in attendance.

Addressing participants at the prayer meeting, Vice President of NAWOJ B-Zone, Omobola Akingbehin, tasked journalist to become fervent in their prayers in order to deliver the nation from her present predicament.

She noted that God hears prayer and other supplications made, particularly from women, commending the participants for responding to the clarion call to rescue the country.

According to her, the nation is no longer secure for journalists to effectively discharge their duties. Our husbands and children are scared and can no longer move freely in the country. Our only weapon is prayers which I believe God will hearken to”.

While leading the Christian prayer segment, Former Internal Auditor, Lagos NUJ, Jemi Ekunkunbor, implored Nigerians to always look unto God regardless of any situation and seek its support.

Ekunkunbor, in a statement signed by the Asst. Secretary, NAWOJ, Lagos, Abosede Adelaja, stressed that the gathering was basically to handover the country to God, considering the challenges confronting the nation, because He is our last resort.

Earlier, NAWOJ Lagos Chairperson, Adeola Ekine, urged members to be more security conscious in all ramifications, adding, the programme was a clarion call from the National NAWOJ, “God listens to the voice of women the more, so, let us keep praying”.

